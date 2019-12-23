Large crowds pick up Nochebuena pigs in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - With Nochebuena right around the corner, South Florida residents are stocking up on pigs.

Large crowds lined up for swine at Matadero Cabrera near Northwest 122nd Avenue and North Okeechobee Road, Monday morning.

While some residents have been partaking in this tradition for years, for some, this is their first time buying the holiday hog for Tuesday night’s festivities.

“It’s a process making the pig. It takes like five to six hours,” said first-time buyer Samantha Triana, “and it’s nice hanging out with all our family and being together.

When asked whether she will be involved in preparing dinner, a relative next to Triana replied, “Oh, yeah! She’s gonna learn how to cook. She’s gonna learn how to cook the pig.”

For many South Floridians, the Nochebuena tradition of roasting pigs bring families closer together.

