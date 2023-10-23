SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A crocodile sighting has residents of a South Miami neighborhood feeling worried for their safety.

The large reptile was spotted in the canals of the neighborhood, and residents said it was attacking ducks.

Resident Carolina Guetmonovitch said she’s scared to go outside at night.

“It’s a little scary. I would have walked right towards the little ducks, but now I won’t, because I’m scared,” she said, “and I’m checking the yard every time I go outside or I let my pets out.”

Both police and the Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission said they won’t remove the crocodile because the animal is in its natural habitat.

