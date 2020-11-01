Laptop, documents, medical supplies stolen from ICU nurse’s car in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida front-line worker said she’s had her sense of security stolen after a thief broke into her car and took off with several items in the trunk, including her laptop computer, medical supplies and personal documents.

Grizelle Ramirez, an intensive care unit nurse, said she has a lot on her plate as an essential worker on the front line of COVID-19.

Adding to that stress, the victim said, she woke up Saturday morning to find her car had been broken into outside of her home, located in the area of Southwest 105th Avenue and 34th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“I feel very violated, not to say I’m pissed,” she said.

Ramirez said a crook took off with her medical bag, laptop, credit cards and Social Security card, sometime on Friday night.

Surveillance video captured the break-in.

“I work very hard, and then you have these losers that drive by, taking people’s personal things,” she said. “They take the credit cards. That’s all irrelevant, I guess, some credit cards and things like that, but when it comes to my passport, my ID, and my Social Security cards and things like that, those are things that are very hard to replace.”

The security footage shows someone on a bicycle riding past Ramirez’s home. The subject is seen turning the bike around, opening the trunk of the car and riding away after unloading the victim’s belongings.

Ramirez said she has a message for the thief.

“If you could please return my personal things. I don’t care about the credit cards and the checkbook and those items, but I do care about my personal stuff,” she said.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this car theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

