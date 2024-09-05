KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne were reopened after a suspicious package that was found.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police arrived at the scene, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officers gathered at the causeway, near the toll plaza.

Bomb squad units were also at the scene.

According to police, the package was a duffel bag what was inside remains unknown.

Police cleared the scene after no threat was detected.

