KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne were reopened after a suspicious package was found.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police arrived at the scene, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officers gathered at the causeway, near the toll plaza.

Police closed all but one eastbound lane as they worked to investigate the package.

Bomb squad units arrived on scene and confirmed the package was a duffel bag. What was inside remains unknown.

Police gave an all-clear on the scene after no threat was detected and traffic is now back to normal.

