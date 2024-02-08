NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery rollover crash on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike extension, near Interstate 75, led to severe traffic jams and road closures, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce was overhead around 8:30 a.m. showing the aftermath of the damage: An 18-wheeler was on its side while skid marks appeared on the street. Several cars and another 18-wheeler was near the rolled over big-rig.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer lost control and collided into seven other vehicles. After the collision, the semi-truck collided into the median concrete barrier, leading it to overturn and catch fire.

Firefighters have since out out the blaze but the tractor-trailer was still emitting smoke as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked the situation.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike as a medical helicopter landed on the road for a hospital transportation. Those have since been reopened.

FHP said non-life-threatening injuries have been reported.

“This is going to be a trauma alert, we’re going to need air rescue en-route,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner. “One patient with bilateral broken arms.”

Hazmat crews were also at the scene as they dealt with diesel fuel that spilled onto the roadway.

Cleanup crews worked to clear the area.

Several lanes that were closed have since been reopened.

