Lanes closures follow crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Lane closures are underway as a result of a crash in Miami.

Police responded to the scene near Northwest 7th Street and 18th Place, Saturday.

According to officials, the eastbound lanes on Northwest 7th Street from 18th Place to 19th Avenue are closed.

We are currently on scene investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. The east bound lanes on NW 7 St from 18 Pl – 19 Ave have been shutdown. Please avoid area. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XnNjHfMhOq — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 30, 2019

Those that frequent the area are being asked to seek alternative routes.

