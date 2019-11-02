Lane closures on Rickenbacker Causeway after crash; woman hospitalized

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have reopened one lane for traffic flow on the Rickenbacker Causeway after a violent crash sent a woman to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews have responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near Brickell Avenue, at around 9 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics have transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

UPDATE: Officers established one lane for traffic flow on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Please exercise patience as we continue our investigation. https://t.co/fgEFbz4vRs — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 3, 2019

Officials have not provided further details about the collision.

Police have since established one lane for traffic flow. They advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The crash takes place on the same day as an overnight crash along the MacArthur Causeway sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a car struck a golf cart along the westbound lanes in Miami, causing the victim to be ejected from the cart.

The westbound part of the causeway remained closed to traffic for hours while police investigated.

