MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers navigating the Golden Glades Interchange should expect closures and detours this weekend as the Florida Department of Transportation continues reconstruction work on the area’s roadways.

The closures, which will include bridge work, stormwater drainage installation, roadway paving, and temporary concrete barrier wall installation, will run from 11 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The following closures and detours are planned:

Turnpike connector: All travel lanes will be closed at the ramp connecting the Palmetto Expressway, Florida’s Turnpike, and I-95.

All travel lanes will be closed at the ramp connecting the Palmetto Expressway, Florida’s Turnpike, and I-95. Eastbound SR 826 to southbound I-95: Drivers should continue east on SR 826, turn right on NW 7 Avenue Extension, and then take the ramp to southbound I-95.

Drivers should continue east on SR 826, turn right on NW 7 Avenue Extension, and then take the ramp to southbound I-95. Southbound Turnpike to southbound I-95: Traffic will be detoured south on the Turnpike, exiting at NW 167 Street, turning right onto southbound NE 6 Avenue, then right onto westbound Opa-locka Boulevard, and finally taking the ramp to southbound I-95.

Traffic will be detoured south on the Turnpike, exiting at NW 167 Street, turning right onto southbound NE 6 Avenue, then right onto westbound Opa-locka Boulevard, and finally taking the ramp to southbound I-95. Northbound I-95 to westbound SR 826: Drivers will continue north on I-95, take the ramp to SR 7/US 441, turn left onto westbound NW 7 Avenue Extension, and follow it to westbound SR 826.

Drivers will continue north on I-95, take the ramp to SR 7/US 441, turn left onto westbound NW 7 Avenue Extension, and follow it to westbound SR 826. Northbound I-95 to northbound Turnpike: Motorists will proceed north on I-95, take the ramp to SR 7/US 441, turn left onto westbound NW 7 Avenue Extension, and access the ramp to northbound Florida’s Turnpike.

FDOT urges drivers to plan ahead, follow posted detour signs, and allow for extra travel time.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.