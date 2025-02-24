NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crack on the highway caused heavy traffic along the Palmetto Expressway during rush hour Monday morning.

Crews spotted the structural damage on the ramp that connects the northbound lanes of State Road 826 and Interstate 75.

Officials temporarily shut down the ramp to fix the joint expansion, leading to major traffic backups.

After a thorough investigation, the Florida Department of Transportation said the team in charge of the project found “no structural damage” and the ramp was safe to reopen.

One northbound lane along I-75 is open for traffic.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.