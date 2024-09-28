NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is asking for help after, he said, thieves stole thousands of dollars in landscaping tools right from under his nose.

Jorge Fernandez said the two thieves began staking out his family as they were working in Northeast Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

Fernandez said he and his family were landscaping when they noticed something suspicious from afar.

“That guy moves in different ways, looking that we move away,” said Fernandez.

Once Fernandez wasn’t looking, the business owner said, the thieves opened the trailer and took what wasn’t theirs.

“They took from here a chainsaw,” said Fernandez as he showed 7News the empty shelves inside his trailer.

Video captures the two thieves staking out the scene. A few minutes later, they enter the trailer and break the lock to steal multiple items.

In a matter of seconds, Fernandez said, the subjects took off with his landscaping tools.

“Like a scissor, yeah, they cut it.” said Fernandez. “They cut it here, the lock this way.”

Fernandez showed 7News where his items used to be.

“One trimmer here, one trimmer here. Not now,” he said.

Fernandez said the thieves took off with chainsaws, grass blowers, weed whackers and other everyday tools that the family uses for work.

“Steal more or less $5,000. They took from my own property,” said Fernandez.

The pair of thieves are then seen jumping into their black Ford SUV and taking off.

Fortunately, Fernandez said, he can still work, but now he has to be careful with his tools in case they break.

“Always you have to, in landscaping you have to have two [tools] in order to, if something (breaks), you have another one,” he said.

Fernandez hopes the thieves have a change of heart and do the right thing.

“The most important thing is to return what I lose and you change your heart. By God, change your heart, and do not do that again,” said Fernandez.

If you have any information on this tool heist or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

