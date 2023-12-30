NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous dispute in Northwest Miami-Dade landed a landscape worker in the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was doing landscape work on the grass median at a tire shop along Northwest 79th Street and 15th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., investigators said, an argument broke out between the landscaper and an employee at the shop.

Police said the employee pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooter was detained and is being questioned.

