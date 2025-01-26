SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute between a landlord and tenant ended in tragedy in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, and authorities said it was all over a thermostat.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the landlord, 37-year-old Adam Anson, went over to the efficiency attached to his home with a semi-automatic pistol, Saturday morning.

Investigators said Anson, who wanted to adjust the thermostat, forced himself inside the efficiency and began punching his tenant.

Detectives said he then dragged the tenant, 57-year-old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez, outside the residence, located along the 9400 block of Southwest 17th Terrace, and shot him several times in the head.

Neighbor Leyani Perez said she heard the gunfure.

“‘Boom, boom, boom.’ Like three big noises that I wasn’t sure there was a gunshot, but I was sure that something wrong was happening,” she said.

Investigators said Anson walked back into the efficiency, adjusted the temperature and called 911.

When deputies arrived to the house, they found the tenant suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Gonzalez to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he later succumbed to hs injuries.

As for the landlord, he was taken away in handcuffs.

As the investigation into the shooting gets underway, longtime residents of this neighborhood have been left in shock.

“I was frightened. I was scared. I feel that I was in danger,” said Perez. “This is not common here. This is something that is extremely rare in Westchester.”

Anson is facing serious charges, including second-degree murder.

