NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect who led police on a high speed chase is no longer behind bars.

Adrian Brabham was released from jail, Tuesday morning,

The 24-year-old is being charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and leaving scene of an accident.

He hit a couple of vehicles, including a tow truck during the pursuit on the Turnpike on Monday.

The Lamborghini he was driving gave out after the chase along the Turnpike where he surrendered.

