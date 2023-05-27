SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - At Lady of Lourdes Academy, 208 girls wore their caps and gowns for graduation night, but the ceremony was a bittersweet one after the graduates lost one of their classmates early in the school year.

On Labor Day weekend 2022, a boating accident near Boca Chita on Biscayne Bay took the life of 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez after she was celebrating a birthday celebration with a group of friends.

Her family walked down the stage Thursday night to receive their daughter’s honorary diploma.

“The fact that she was such a hard worker, and her work ethic, and her grades and you know all the things she wanted to achieve, she really didn’t talk about that much,” said mother Meli Fernandez. “But we saw it as her parents every day, and she was so disciplined, and it showed last night when we received her National Honor Society and all her cords.”

Meli recalled how it felt to receive the honors her daughter worked so hard for. “It was a very moving moment, but it was also heartbreaking to know the reality of what has happened,” she continued.

The theater blasted with cheers as Katy Puig, one of Lucy’s best friends, made it down the stage in a wheelchair, pushed by her sister, who was also in tears.

Because of the tragic crash, the teenager now suffers injuries that would change her life forever.

The Class of 2023 recognized their love and sisterhood, in good and bad times — a sisterhood also honored by the Fernandez family.

“The Lucy Fernandez Foundation has two main initiatives, The Love Like Lucy Scholarship and the Fly High Bird Boater and Watercraft Safety initiative,” said Meli.

“Our goal with the foundation, specifically the Love Like Lucy Scholarship is to provide transformative experiences to a young lady in our community that is looking to make an impact and shine her own light in her own unique way.”

The foundation also brings the Fly High Bird initiative, which supports, promotes and celebrates Lucy‘s favorite pastime — being on the water.

“We’ve created the Fly High Bird flag, which is a flag that you’re going to be able to fly on your boat, that is going to show everybody that you not only care for your family and your crew but others around,” said Andy Fernandez, Lucy’s father. “Things need to be done differently. Doing things the same way is not enough, because we need to do our best to prevent just one more tragedy from happening.”

They hope Lucy’s legacy can bring light to many more families.

“She was very welcoming, she was very warm, funny, witty,” continued her parents. “Smart as a whip and she was an awesome kid.