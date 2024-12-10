MIAMI (WSVN) - Even the King of the Jungle has to make a vet visit once in a while.

Kwame, a male lion, was sedated and had his physical at Zoo Miami on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old lion, weighing almost 400 pounds, underwent x-rays, several vaccinations, a teeth cleaning and even a manicure.

Kwame appears healthy even at his advanced age for a lion.

He’s recovering well in his habitat and is due back out in public view this weekend.

In the wild, male lions normally live to approximately 12-years-old due to loss of strength, speed, and agility as well as competition from other lions.

