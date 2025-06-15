WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are making progress in a grass fire battle in West Miami-Dade.

Krome Avenue reopened Sunday after the smoky conditions from the blaze, which sparked Saturday afternoon near Krome and Southwest 12th avenues, prompted the roadway’s closure between Eighth Street and Kendall Drive.

Sunday afternoon, the Florida Forest Service said the fire is 45% contained and has burned 450 acres.

FFS and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are working together to put the fire out.

Officials said it is moving away from neighborhoods and does not pose a threat to people or buildings.

