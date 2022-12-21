MIAMI (WSVN) - The nation’s largest grocery store chain has recently made its South Florida debut, and they are giving back to the community on their very first year in the region.

Kroger was behind a grocery giveaway on Wednesday for some of the most deserving in our community.

“Oh my God, what a relief,” said veteran Florence Telfort.

Grocery chain Kroger partnered with United Way Miami to select two veterans to surprise them with a $500 gift card and a bag full of food just days before Christmas.

“Just knowing we appreciate everything they have done and sacrifices they have made,” said Kroger spokesperson Sarah Boggs.

“Everything is so expensive these days,” said Telfort.

“For my kids, it’s going to mean a very big deal, guaranteed food on the table,” said veteran Agar Joseph.

“Oftentimes families do struggle a little bit to make ends meet,” said Laura Whitfield with United Way Miami.

This partnership is one of many benefiting South Florida veteran families.

“Our program, Mission United, helps veterans to overcome a lot of the barriers that they are facing during the year, one of them being food insecurity,” said Whitfield. “

The holiday help rolled on by with a stop at Ronald McDonald House in Miami.

Kroger gave them food and $1,500 worth of gift cards toward filling their pantry.

”This donation from Kroger really goes a long way,” said Soraya Rivera-Moya with Ronald McDonald House, “and we’re so happy that, at the same time, families can share those meals together.”

A meal shared that can comfort the dozens of families that call the Ronald McDonald House their home for now.

“Grateful, thankful and appreciate it,” said visiting parent Sandra Williams.

A much appreciated gesture that is helping make the holidays a bit brighter.

