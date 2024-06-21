MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after she had an armed and tense standoff with police, even threatening to hurt herself at one point.

City of Miami Police responded to a home in the 7700 block of Northwest Third Avenue on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m.

According to a female witness, the woman came to her home looking for relatives. When she was told that they didn’t live there, she pulled out a knife.

“And she said ‘Oh, I got something for you and she pulled out a knife,” said the homeowner.

The homeowner closed the door and took pictures of the woman as she waited outside the door with the knife while neighbors called police.

“I never saw her a day in my life,” said the homeowner. “She had thrown a whole little tantrum.”

Upon arrival, officers said the suspect, who has not been identified, was “observed holding a knife and pushed it towards her throat.”

Video, filmed by neighbors, shows officers trying to talk to the knife-wielding woman but she refused to drop the knife.

Surveillance video shows the tense standoff between the woman and police.

“Y’all can’t shut me up,” the woman told police.

“We can help you,” an officer is heard saying.

“No. No,” said the woman.

After several minutes of back and forth, police tasered the woman to safely subdue her.

“I think like after the third taze, she finally fell. She was strong,” said the homeowner.

According to the police report, while under arrest, the woman kept resisting police and began bleeding from her mouth.

The report said her anger was aimed at a female officer.

In a documented exchange, the suspect told the female officer that “she had AIDS and spit at her twice towards her face.”

It is unclear if the saliva actually made contact with the female officer.

The suspect appeared in court on Thursday following a mental health evaluation.

“I’m very concerned about these allegations,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “Probable cause for battery on a law enforcement battery.”

The suspect faces a battery on a law enforcement charge and will be place on house arrest.

She agreed to be tested for HIV.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.