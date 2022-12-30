SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were called out to an apartment building in South Miami where a man was reportedly making some troubling threats on the property.

Miami-Dade Police and Special Response teams arrived to the scene, along the 5900 block of Southwest 74th Street, and set up a perimeter in the area, Friday afternoon.

Investigators said they received a call from neighbors alerting them about a man making threats with a knife.

After police were called, detectives said, the subject ran back into his apartment with the knife, locked the door and is refusing to leave.

7News cameras captured a large police presence in the area of Southwest 74th Street.

According to police, the suspect is in his 20s and they have dealt with him before.

“This subject is considered armed and dangerous at this time,” South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch said. “He was observed holding a knife. We don’t know if he has any weapons inside the apartment. We have negotiators that are talking to him as we speak, and we might request Miami-Dade SRT to go on entry to make sure he’s OK, and if there’s anybody else inside the apartment, they’re OK also.”

“They just told us that if you don’t want to be caught in a crossfire, you have to leave,” said Farah Chohan, a resident. “That’s why heading here, I wanted to ask you guys if you know what happened.”

Police have not evacuated the apartment building, but several residents were choose to leave.

The area has been closed down as police teams work to get his man to surrender.

