NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they were forced to fire at a knife-wielding man who charged at them in North Miami Beach, sending him to the hospital.

North Miami Beach Police units responded to calls of a person stabbed near the 1600 block of Northeast 164th Street, at around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon officers’ arrival, investigators said, the alleged victim was nowhere to be found.

Moments later, police said, they made contact with the man, who was armed with a knife.

North Miami Beach Police Maj. Juan Pinillos said officers repeatedly asked him to drop the weapon.

“The officers gave the male several vocal commands to drop the knife. The male refused to drop the knife and then charged at the officers,” he said.

Investigators said one responding officer discharged their firearm, striking the knife-wielding man.

Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.

“At this time, the suspect in this case is in the hospital in surgery,” said Pinillos.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured bloodstained tissues, bullet casings, black sandals and black clothing while police combed the scene.

No officers were injured.

As for the call made to police, Pinillos believes no stabbing took place.

“It appears as though the call was a bogus call possibly placed by the suspect. He looked like he wanted the encounter,” he said.

Police have yet to release any further information on that man’s identity. He remains in stable condition.

Pinillos, meanwhile, praised the officers’ response.

“Our officers are trained to respond appropriately to deadly force, so this is a scenario where the officer did his job,” he said.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this officer-involved shooting.

