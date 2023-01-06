SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man is injured after an officer said he was forced to fire.

According to police, they received a call for help in the area of Southwest 200th Terrace and 123rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday night.

Police said a man stabbed and killed a woman.

When an officer confronted the armed man, they opened fire.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

