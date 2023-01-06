SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man who stabbed a woman to death has been hospitalized after a Miami-Dade Police officer said he was forced to fire.

Investigators said they received a call for help at around 11 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Southwest 200th Terrace and 123rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said a man had stabbed and killed a woman.

“I heard a woman screaming, crying for help,” said a nearby resident.

Video from a neighbor shows the altercation between the man and the deceased victim. He is seen allegedly beating on the woman before eventually stabbing her.

“Especially in my neighborhood, it’s quiet, never expect this in my neighborhood,” said a witness.

The man is then seen trying to flee the scene, running the victim over with his car.

But the subject would not get far. He crashed into another car down the street.

When an officer confronted the armed man, police said, the subject charged at the officer, which is when they opened fire.

After police arrived at the scene, the woman was pronounced dead.

The man was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.