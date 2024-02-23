MIAMI (WSVN) - A knife-wielding man was taken into custody and hospitalized after he was shot by a Miami Police officer near Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Friday, near Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, located in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 17th Street. When police arrived at the scene, they encountered a suspect armed with a knife.

Cellphone video shared with 7New showed the tense moments between the man and Miami Police officers as they surrounded him, asking the suspect to put the knife down.

“What initiated the call was a violent dispute between two people,” said a Miami Police Public Information Officer. “We did encounter one male who was indeed armed with a knife. One officer subsequently did discharge his firearm, striking the subject. At that time the subject fled towards JMH where officers were able to apprehend the subject at that time.”

Officials said that officers rendered aid to the man, who is currently getting treatment at the hospital.

7News cameras captured the arrest as officers ran towards a building where the man was located while police cars pulled up. Moments later, a Crime Scene Investigation van appeared on the scene to aid in the search for clues.

One witness snapped photos of the suspect and weapons, sharing it with 7News. The photo showed a Black male wearing a black hoodie with a bright orange handle sticking out of its pocket. Witnesses said that was one of two knives that was in the man’s possession.

Another photo showed a silver-handled knife on the ground, which witnesses said the suspect pulled out of his person.

“The guy was not stopping and he wasn’t putting the knife down and he wasn’t listening to [police officers],” said one female bystander.

Although authorities shut down several streets nearby as they investigated, employees and people who need aid will be able to access the hospital. Hospital staff were also temporarily advised to stay indoors as police activity took place.

PIO is on scene at the media staging area located at NW 8 Avenue and NW 17 St due to an active police investigation. Please avoid the area along 9-10 Ave between 17-18 St as traffic will be slightly impacted. KD pic.twitter.com/cCdBuDu9Yx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 23, 2024

Another witness described what he saw as traffic came to a halt.

“I see two cop car stopped at the edges to return to the parking garage,” he said. “One of them got out and he was looking panicked. Then he told a blue truck to stop. Then there was another cop car right next to the blue truck, then he just takes off, like flies through a speed bump.”

One woman was stuck where she was as officers temporarily blocked off surrounding parking spaces.

“I was trying to leave and now we can’t go because they haven’t cleared the street where we’re parked,” she said.

“This is not something I’ve seen before,” said the witness who earlier described the traffic. “I’ve been here for several years so, it’s definitely an interesting thing.”

An all-clear for the hospital and surrounding areas was given around 11 a.m.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation, as standard protocol calls for it in any police-involved shooting. The Miami Police Department will be aiding in the investigation.

