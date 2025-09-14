MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer encountered danger on duty, leading to a Taser takedown and an arrest.

Saliya Siby is facing a list of charges that include aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Police said the 46-year-old head-butted an officer after he was taken into custody at the intersection of 41st Street and Prairie Avenue, Saturday morning.

A Miami Beach Police officer was knocked unconscious by a headbutt to the face and hospitalized by a bomb carrying man with a knife on 41st St. this AM, a report says. Saliya Siby was TASERed and arrested for threatening to throw or place a bomb, battery on a cop, etc. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/bmjjHyqk3f — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) September 13, 2025

Investigators said Siby was armed with a yellow kitchen knife and threatened to detonate a bomb and set himself on fire.

Police had to deploy a Taser to take down the suspect.

The officer suffered a laceration that required stitches.

