MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer encountered danger on duty, leading to a Taser takedown and an arrest.
Saliya Siby is facing a list of charges that include aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.
Police said the 46-year-old head-butted an officer after he was taken into custody at the intersection of 41st Street and Prairie Avenue, Saturday morning.
Investigators said Siby was armed with a yellow kitchen knife and threatened to detonate a bomb and set himself on fire.
Police had to deploy a Taser to take down the suspect.
The officer suffered a laceration that required stitches.
