SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner wants a crook caught after a brazen break-in.

The burglar is seen walking around the home just minutes after the victim left for work, Friday afternoon.

Another surveillance camera captured the man armed with a knife in the pool area, where he went to a door and opened it.

The homeowner said the perpetrator was spooked by an alarm and ran off.

If you have any information on this break-in or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

