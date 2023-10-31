HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A cherished South Florida tradition is back in action for the holiday season, as Knaus Berry Farm reopens its doors at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The excitement is palpable as locals have been braving overnight lines to savor the delectable treats crafted at this iconic establishment.

The very first person in line claimed her spot at noon on Monday, embodying the dedication that surrounds this annual event. In the bakery, workers prepared to unveil a South Florida staple, renowned for its warm and sticky cinnamon rolls.

One woman, who has been eagerly waiting in line since Monday, expressed, “It’s all worth it – it’s a family tradition. I’ve been doing this since I was 12 years old.”

Knaus Berry Farm had a different kind of spotlight earlier this year when the owners faced a tragic incident. In February, their son, Travis Ray Grafe, assaulted them with a blunt object, critically injuring his mother, Rachel Knaus Grafe, who sadly passed away days later.

The community was deeply shaken by this event, considering Homestead’s tight-knit nature.

“Homestead is such a small town where everybody knows everybody,” said another woman. “It shook everybody down here.”

As patrons eagerly anticipate the reopening of South Florida’s gem, they remain supportive of the Knaus family’s determination to continue the legacy initiated by their parents many years ago. The tradition endures, providing comfort and joy to Homestead families.

The line continues to grow throughout the morning, underscoring the unwavering enthusiasm for this beloved South Florida establishment.

