HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Travis Ray Grafe, 40, appeared before a judge after assaulting his parents on Friday on their business property, Knaus Berry Farm.

The family lives on the property and received support from the community after they reopened their doors to customers, Monday.

A community board greeted customers and staff. It read, “Today our hearts and minds are with your entire family praying and hoping for you both to make a full recovery and pray for the best outcome for your son.”

“I was so sad. I was really sorry to hear that because I’ve been coming here for years, and this is an institution,” said Donna Falana, a long-time customer of the establishment.

Police arrived at the property on Friday and found Rachel Knaus Grafe lying in a pool of blood and suffering from life-threatening injuries to her head and chest; days later she is improving.

Herbert Grafe lost consciousness and had some bruising, but he is now stable.

Another customer, Nancy Farrell, said she thought the news was very upsetting.

“You would never think that your child could do that to you,” she said.

According to his arrest report, Travis is accused of attacking his mother and father with a flashlight so fiercely that he told police he thought he killed his mom.

The incident occurred over money.

the accused has been charged with attempted premeditated murder and attempted strongarm robbery.

In 2016, Travis was arrested on a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a bomb.

The case was dismissed when a judge ordered he was not competent to stand trial.

After the attack on the Knaus Berry Farm owners, the business was closed over the weekend.

On Monday morning they reopened for Presidents’ Day.

“This was our plan to come here today, and so we didn’t think it was going to be open, but we’re happy that they are,” said ​Farrell.

Knaus Berry Farm thanked the community for their overwhelming support.

Travis is set to appear before a judge in bond court.

