HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The smell of sweet cinnamon buns is in the air at Knaus Berry Farm.

Located at 15980 SW 248th Street in Homestead, the notorious farm reopens Tuesday.

They are known for their U-Pick strawberry fields and freshly baked goods.

Traditionally, the farm opens every last Tuesday in October.

They will soon have online ordering and shipping starting January 1.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.