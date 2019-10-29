Knaus Berry Farm reopens for the season

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s iconic Knaus Berry Farm has reopened for the season.

Known for their milkshakes, produce, cinnamon buns and other baked goods, the farm has been operating in Homestead since 1956.

The farm is also known to attract long lines, especially around its opening.

Knaus Berry Farm usually stays open through April, during the Redland farming season in Miami-Dade.

Online ordering is set to begin on Jan. 1, 2020.

