HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Knaus Berry Farm reopened to eager crowds, marking the start of the season for its popular cinnamon rolls and other baked goods.

Dozens of people gathered early outside the farm Tuesday, waiting for the doors to open and the chance to be among the first to savor the farm’s signature treats.

The Homestead staple will now be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.