SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafe has died more than than two weeks after, police said, she and her husband were attacked by their son.

The announcement was made Sunday afternoon in a post on Knaus Berry Farm’s Instagram page.

The post reads in part, “Jesus called Rachel home at approximately 1:45 this afternoon.”

Miami-Dade Police responded to the business property in the area of Southwest 248th Street and 157th Avenue in South Miami-Dade, Feb. 17.

Responding officers arrived to find her and her husband, Herbert Grafe, suffering from injuries. They told officers that their son, Travis Ray Grafe, attacked them with a blunt object.

Knaus Grafe suffered life-threatening injuries to her head and chest. Paramedics airlifted her to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators said Travis, 40, fled the scene but was taken into custody near the resident shortly after units arrived. He was hospitalized while in police custody and later arrested.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, he attacked his parents with a flashlight so fiercely that he told police he thought he had killed his mother.

Travis currently faces charges of attempted premeditated murder and attempted strong-arm robbery. He remains behind bars, and it’s unclear when he will next appear in court.

Rob and I are deeply saddened by the death of Rachel Knaus Grafe, owner of Knaus Berry Farm. She was a woman of strength and grace who embodied the values of hard work, family, and community. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Knaus family and all who knew and loved her. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 5, 2023

Sunday’s Instagram post states Knaus Berry Farm will reopen Monday and for most “of the remainder of the week as we prepare to celebrate [Rachel’s] life.”

The post goes on to state, “We want to thank the entire community. You are family! You have been a great support and inspiration. Thank you for your prayers and concern!”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.