Knaus Berry Farm closes 3 weeks early

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Knaus Berry Farm announced it has closed for the season earlier than usual due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a Facebook post, the Homestead staple said Saturday was their last day open.

The closure was three weeks ahead of schedule.

“It just seems like the socially responsible thing to do,” they said.

While the bakery, home of the famous cinnamon rolls, and shake stand are closed, KBF said they still have strawberries and produce left, as well as jellies, honey and coffee.

“Lord willing, we will see for the 2020-21 season,” the farm wrote.

The season usually begins around October.

