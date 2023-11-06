MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a night of fun and giving for the Kiwanis of Little Havana.

The annual Mr. Red & Friends Holiday Drive kickoff party was held Saturday night.

DJ Irie and DJ Laz helped keep the party going all night long.

For more than 45 years, the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation has been hosting this meaningful event to help support children and families in need within the community.

“Because of the very things they’re doing for the community and with the community, providing scholarships and adopting families towards the end of the year, turkey drive, toy drive, you name it. I want to be a part of it to help, specifically and specially, in my community, Miami, Florida,” said Alexander Arias, also known as Mr. Red.

“It’s hometown, it’s all of us together, and together we’re going to make a change in this community,” said Ernie Portuondo, the event’s co-host.. “You watch is in the next couple of years. We’re going to make a lot of changes in this community, and all changes for the good.”

WSVN is a proud sponsor of the event.

The annual holiday drive is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including BMW, who donated a check for $25,000 to the cause.

