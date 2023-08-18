MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation is helping South Florida students from underserved communities be ready for the new school year.

7News cameras captured volunteers handing essential items to children in need at Mater Academy Kiwanis in Miami, Friday afternoon.

More than $350,000 worth of supplies will be given to more than 10,000 children in this year’s event.

When asked how he felt about receiving his new supplies, a student replied, “Happy.”

The foundation will visit more than 16 South Florida public schools through Aug. 30 to give supplies to underserved students.

