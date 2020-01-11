Kiwanis of Little Havana donates toys to over 1,000 children as part of 3 Kings Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three Kings Day may have taken place Monday, but the gift giving isn’t over yet from some special South Florida children.

In commemoration of the holiday, the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation provided toys and cheer to approximately 1,000 children from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Saturday.

“For us, it’s extremely special and important to be able to celebrate another day to provide toys and smiles to the kids in our community,” said Tony Lorenzo, chairman of the foundation. “For us, any day that we could provide some positivity, and just give big smiles to the kids in our community and set the new year with a positive energy, is a blessing.”

The Three Wise Kings also made an appearance at the event and posed for pictures with the children.

