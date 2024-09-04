MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation announced that 15 new students have been awarded scholarships, bringing the total number of recipients for 2024 to 35.

During a ceremony held on Tuesday, the Foundation awarded $150,000 in scholarships to students recognized for their academic achievements and community contributions.

The scholarships were named in honor of community leaders.

In Honor of Juan Estevez: Daniel Miranda

Daniel Miranda In Honor of Antonio Goitia: Isabella Morales

Isabella Morales In Honor of Carlos Erdman: David Balado Roca

David Balado Roca In Honor of Carlos F. Garcia: Jean Cruz

Jean Cruz In Honor of Carlos Font: Daniel Riva Othon

Daniel Riva Othon In Honor of Luciano “Pepe” Luzarraga: Damarys Najarro

Damarys Najarro In Honor of Jose “Cherry” Vila: Tania Hernandez

Tania Hernandez In Honor of Manuel Gonzalez: Jasmine Lagos

Jasmine Lagos In Honor of Teresa Callava: Ashley W. Wangari

Additionally, Sofia Gonzalez received a scholarship funded by Coca Cola Beverages Florida.

The Foundation’s Future Leaders through Education Scholarship Program has supported Hispanic students in South Florida, helping over 500 graduates pursue careers in various fields.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.