COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida foundation kicked off a season of giving with a special gift for students.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana gave back in a big way on Thursday. The organization awarded more than $100,000 in scholarship money to college-bound high school seniors.

“Education is the core of everything. Education is where it all starts. Whether it’s education in the home, education in elementary school, middle school or high school or college, education is at the core of what we all are,” said Ernie Portuondo, Chairman of the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation. “To be educated is to grow as a human being, and that’s what we feel that we need to put that emphasis on, on growth.”

Also on hand on Thursday was actor and comedian Alexander Arias, also known as Mr. Red.

“If there’s any organization that’s giving back to the community and doing it the right way, I believe it to be the Kiwanis,” said Arias, “so, I’m not saying that I’m teaming up with the best, but I’m getting with the best to provide the community the last missing piece, and it’s the social media piece, the eyes and ears to the city.”

Among the recipients of the scholarships was Dailene Rodriguez-Pena.

“We’re happy to receive this scholarship and grateful for what the Kiwanis do for us and the community,” she said. “With this scholarship, I’ll be able to go to college and thank you so much, Kiwanis.”

Since the inception of the Kiwanis scholarship program in 1988, they have given more than $3 million to qualified students.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.