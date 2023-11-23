MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana will be providing meals for more than 150 seniors during Thanksgiving.

This has been something the club has been doing for more than 20 years.

The Kiwanis Club will provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal and will host activities and live entertainment.

This will be taking place at Smathers Plaza in Miami from 11 a.m until 3 p.m.

