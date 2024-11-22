MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida families in need are getting some holiday help to feed their loved ones.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana teamed up with Pendas Law Firm to host a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, Friday morning.

Food was distributed to those dealing with financial troubles in the hopes of boosting morale ahead of the holiday.

The club’s president, Pablo Lau, said this is the season to give back to the community and spread holiday cheer.

“A lot of the individuals out here coming today would be struggling during this time of the season to be able to give the family the food and the Thanksgiving meal that they deserve,” he said. “‘Tis the season to be giving and spread love, and the good spirit of being able to help them out and make sure that they have a good meal,” he said.

Along with the turkeys, recipients also received canned goods, with all the sides needed to enjoy a full meal on Thanksgiving.

