MIAMI (WSVN) - Expect fun, food and lots of international flair as hundreds of people take part in the largest street party in Miami.

A vibrant, unique piece of art shows what Carnaval Miami is all about.

“I want it to feel like this is Miami, and this is Carnaval Miami,” said Miami artist Roy Rodriguez.

This year, Rodriguez, a renowned Cuban American artist, created the official poster for the annual event.

“It has all of the City of Miami underneath, and she’s coming out of the city with all of these vibrant colors and what represents me,” Rodriguez said. “It’s my muse.”

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana announced another new exciting event coming to the Carnaval Miami lineup, one on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

They’re calling it “Art on the Drive.”

“This is what we’re bringing to the table that’s new and fresh,” said Alexander Perez, Kiwanis Club of Little Havana President , “something really dynamic, it has a very eclectic music selection.”

That’s in addition to Carnaval Miami’s traditional events, which include Carnaval on the Mile in Coral Gables, and the Calle Ocho Music Festival.

The open street festivals are free to the public and are full of culture, food and, of course, music.

This year’s Queen of Carnaval is Grammy award winning artist Aymée Nuviola, an Afrocuban singer and composer who will surely bring a fusion of jazz and salsa to the party.

All of this is for a great cause.

“The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana has been around for close to 50 years. We’re a non-profit organization made up of completely volunteers to raise funds for all the underprivileged kids in the community,” said Perez.

All the fun kicks off next weekend, March 4, with more events throughout the month.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.