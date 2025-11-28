MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana celebrated another year of bringing Thanksgiving joy to elderly residents.

This year, the Kiwanis Club provided meals for more than 150 senior residents at Smathers Plaza in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The annual gathering features a traditional Thanksgiving meal, interactive activities, raffles, live entertainment and creative art projects.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, affiliated with Kiwanis International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children in the community, impacting thousands of families annually with youth development programs, including holiday giving, scholarships and youth summer camps.

