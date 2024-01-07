MIAMI (WSVN) - A toy tradition returned to the Magic City, just in time for Three Kings Day.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana handed out presents to underprivileged children at their headquarters, Saturday morning.

The event marking the 39th year the club gives hundreds of toys to children.

The president of the club, Pablo Lau, said he knows this means a lot to these families.

“For many in the community, the Three Kings event is their Christmas. I know that Christmas in the United States is very popular, but for the Hispanic community, the Three Kings mean a lot,” he said, “and it’s another way that we can impact the community, give back and make sure that we put a smile on a needy family’s face.”

The tradition celebrates the day the Three Wise Men first saw Baby Jesus and brought him gifts.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.