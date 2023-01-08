MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is taking care of the community by distributing toys to underprivileged children.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana on Saturday morning honored the Hispanic tradition of celebrating the Epiphany and the arrival of the Three Kings.

Members and volunteers hand-delivered more than 1,000 toys to mark the ending of the holiday season.

“We like to take this time to give thanks for all the things that we’ve been given in this community throughout the 12 months of the year and give back to the children here,” said Ernie Portuondo, president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

In terms of presents delivered, there was something for children of all ages, even newborns.

