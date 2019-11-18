Kitten rescued from storm drain in Edgewater

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a kitten after it became stuck in a storm drain in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units pulled the feline from the drain along Biscayne Bay with help from the city’s Public Works employees, Monday morning.

The EdgeWater Team along with @CityofMiamiFire and @CityofMiami Public Works joined forces on this cold morning and rescued this little kitten which had been stuck in a storm water drain for days.

November 18, 2019

City of Miami Police tweeted out photos of the rescue.

Officials believe the cat was down there for days, but he is expected to be OK.

