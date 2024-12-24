SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kitchen fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment, prompting a response from 12 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units.

Firefighters arrived at 7:46 a.m. near the 15300 block of SW 106th Terrace to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment’s kitchen.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, remaining on the scene to extinguish hot spots and ventilate the area to clear lingering smoke.

One person was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

The American Red Cross was called to assist those displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

