KIPP Miami offers free haircuts for children in Liberty City

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida students prepare to return to classes, a local organization wants to make sure they look and feel sharp when they hit the books.

KIPP Miami, part of a national network of nonprofit charter schools, offered free haircuts for children ages 5 to 13 in Liberty City, Saturday.

The organization brought together local barbers from the community to help families cut down on back-to-school costs.

“School is a place where we want kids to learn to be presentable, learn how to present themselves,” said Ashley Toussaint, a physical education teacher at KIPP Liberty Academy. “We want to let kids know that it’s a great feeling to come to school looking prepared, looking professional, and it’s also a good opportunity for people to get to know who KIPP Academy is and what we’re offering.”

Saturday’s event marked the second year KIPP Miami hosted it at the Kings and Queens Salon on the 7900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

