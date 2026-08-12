MIAMI (WSVN) - A new charter school in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood opened its doors on Wednesday morning.

KIPP Legacy Elementary and Middle schools welcomed students and families for the first time.

The school is on the grounds of the historic Poinciana Park building, a staple of the neighborhood.

“We are so honored to be working in partnership with Miami-Dade County Schools to reopen this facility and offer kids an excellent education. A legacy is about leaving your mark, and that’s exactly what we’re here to do, help kids find their voice and build a legacy,” said Charlie Schmidt, the executive director of KIPP Miami Public Schools.

Students and parents shared their thoughts at the opening ceremony.

“This is a good school, and everybody’s so nice and everything, they teach well and they’re like your friends the teachers, and they’re good,” said Olvin Gutierrez, a student.

“I’m actually very excited. I think this is a great school for him to go to, a great opportunity for him,” said Wallesha Woods, the mother of a student at the school.

The school is part of a Miami-Dade Public Schools repurposing plan to open new charter operations in the county.

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