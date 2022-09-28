Weather brought on by Hurricane Ian coincided with king tides in South Florida.

As the natural disaster makes landfall, the tidal effects are expected to cause more flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday.

Residents of the area said they are used to flooding caused by high tides.

Water levels were higher than usual at a marina on Northeast Sixth Court as the rain coupled with the high tide caused the sea to overflow onto the parking lot.

Hendricks Isle experienced similar conditions as the water flowed over the seawall creeping closer to houses.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Little River Pocket Park had pumps throughout the layout to flush out excess water; tides were also high in North Bay Village.

Since Miami-Dade officials prepared ahead of the natural phenomenon, it is expected to be disruptive but not catastrophic.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the tides in Fort Lauderdale have receded as lower influxes of water flowed through Broward County.

People in the area said they are grateful they are not being impacted by the hurricane as much as the West Coast of Florida.

