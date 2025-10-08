FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides continue making a mess on roadways in several of South Florida’s coastal communities for a second day in a row.

7News cameras captured floodwaters rushing into the Victoria Park neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale, just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Water seeped in from the Intracoastal Waterway, so much so that it’s leveled with the ground

Area residents said they’re used to waking up to flooded driveways and streets during king tide cycles, but this flooding is more extensive than they’re accustomed to seeing.

7News cameras spoke with residents who helped elderly neighbors dwaling with floosing outside their homes.

Victoria Park residents said they’re frustrated because the water pumps are not working properly in their neighborhood, causing the water to linger even during low tide. They hope the city will take actions, as this is a problem they’ve had to deal with for years.

A high tide of 3.77 feet was reported in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over a pump station in Hollywood, as well as heavy flooding near Northeast 10th Avenue and 79th Street in Miami Shores.

King tides are typical this time of year, but when accompanied by a full moon, the water’s gravitational pull on the ocean is amplified, which leads to coastal flooding.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.